42-coin Price Reaches $35,448.29 on Major Exchanges (42)

42-coin (42) traded up 20.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on September 25th. 42-coin has a total market cap of $1.49 million and $197.39 worth of 42-coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One 42-coin coin can currently be bought for approximately $35,448.29 or 1.34891134 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, 42-coin has traded 17.9% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0609 or 0.00000232 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $64.27 or 0.00244581 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.78 or 0.00014393 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.26 or 0.00016199 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0132 or 0.00000050 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Counos Coin (CCA) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000460 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0547 or 0.00000210 BTC.

42-coin Profile

42-coin (CRYPTO:42) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 5th, 2014. 42-coin’s total supply is 42 coins and its circulating supply is 41 coins. 42-coin’s official website is 42-coin.org. 42-coin’s official Twitter account is @42newchain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

42-coin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Everything about 42 coin is 42 – apart from the transaction fees and difficulty retargetting – 0.00000001 and 7.5mins. A scrypt coin with 42 coins max, a 42 second block time, with superblocks giving 10 times the standard block reward of 0.0000420 42's.42 coin is a cryptocurrency with completed emission, fair distribution (no ICO, premine or instamine) and both private and public transaction support. The maximum supply of 42 coins makes the remaining 41.99 extremely rare. The innovative deflationary model provides a constant rise in incentives both for miners and long term investors. 42-coin delivers a hybrid of Proof-of-Work and Proof-of-Stake transaction confirmation methods and represents a new way of securing the network against 51% attacks.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as 42-coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade 42-coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy 42-coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

