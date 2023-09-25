AB Electrolux (publ) (OTCMKTS:ELUXY) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $19.82

AB Electrolux (publ) (OTCMKTS:ELUXY – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $19.82 and last traded at $19.94, with a volume of 34283 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $20.06.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Citigroup upgraded shares of AB Electrolux (publ) from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, AB Electrolux (publ) currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $143.00.

Get AB Electrolux (publ) alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on ELUXY

AB Electrolux (publ) Trading Down 0.6 %

The stock has a market cap of $2.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.72 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $22.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.55.

AB Electrolux (publ) (OTCMKTS:ELUXY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.80). The company had revenue of $3.10 billion for the quarter. AB Electrolux (publ) had a negative return on equity of 21.17% and a negative net margin of 2.74%. On average, research analysts expect that AB Electrolux will post 1.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AB Electrolux (publ) Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

AB Electrolux (publ), together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells household appliances in Europe, North America, Latin America, the Asia/Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers various appliances, such as refrigerators, freezers, cookers, dryers, washing machines, dishwashers, room air-conditioners, microwave ovens, floor-care products, vacuum cleaners, water heaters, heat pumps, and other small domestic appliances, as well as consumables and accessories.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for AB Electrolux (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AB Electrolux (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.