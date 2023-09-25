ABCMETA 24-Hour Trading Volume Tops $236.68 (META)

ABCMETA (META) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on September 25th. One ABCMETA token can currently be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, ABCMETA has traded 21.4% higher against the dollar. ABCMETA has a total market cap of $786,016.68 and approximately $236.68 worth of ABCMETA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get ABCMETA alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.17 or 0.00008236 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.58 or 0.00021237 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.58 or 0.00017432 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0204 or 0.00000072 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.87 or 0.00014736 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26,298.60 or 1.00028553 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000680 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00002418 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0194 or 0.00000074 BTC.

ABCMETA Token Profile

ABCMETA (CRYPTO:META) is a token. It launched on June 19th, 2022. ABCMETA’s total supply is 99,999,999,999 tokens and its circulating supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens. ABCMETA’s official website is www.abcmeta.io. ABCMETA’s official Twitter account is @abcmetaio?s=11.

ABCMETA Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ABCMETA (META) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Polygon platform. ABCMETA has a current supply of 99,999,999,999 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of ABCMETA is 0.00000785 USD and is up 18.58 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 17 active market(s) with $446.79 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.abcmeta.io.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ABCMETA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ABCMETA should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ABCMETA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ABCMETA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ABCMETA and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.