ABCMETA Price Up 25.1% Over Last 7 Days (META)

ABCMETA (META) traded up 5.6% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on September 25th. ABCMETA has a total market capitalization of $809,540.04 and $177.19 worth of ABCMETA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ABCMETA token can now be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, ABCMETA has traded up 25.1% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get ABCMETA alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00008175 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.50 or 0.00020936 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.64 or 0.00017670 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0204 or 0.00000072 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $3.87 or 0.00014738 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $26,285.55 or 1.00028387 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000679 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00002419 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0195 or 0.00000074 BTC.

ABCMETA Profile

ABCMETA (META) is a token. Its genesis date was June 19th, 2022. ABCMETA’s total supply is 99,999,999,999 tokens and its circulating supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens. ABCMETA’s official website is www.abcmeta.io. ABCMETA’s official Twitter account is @abcmetaio?s=11.

Buying and Selling ABCMETA

According to CryptoCompare, “ABCMETA (META) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Polygon platform. ABCMETA has a current supply of 99,999,999,999 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of ABCMETA is 0.00000785 USD and is up 18.58 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 17 active market(s) with $446.79 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.abcmeta.io.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ABCMETA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ABCMETA should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ABCMETA using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ABCMETA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ABCMETA and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.