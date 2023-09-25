Airtel Africa (LON:AAF) Shares Down 0.1%

Shares of Airtel Africa Plc (LON:AAF – Get Free Report) fell 0.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 125.90 ($1.54) and last traded at GBX 127.40 ($1.56). 1,635,266 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 43% from the average session volume of 2,859,880 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 127.50 ($1.56).

Airtel Africa Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 134.15, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.26. The company has a market capitalization of £4.78 billion, a PE ratio of 1,820.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.09. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 114.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 114.32.

Insider Transactions at Airtel Africa

In related news, insider Olusegun Ogunsanya sold 666,175 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 111 ($1.36), for a total value of £739,454.25 ($902,984.80). Corporate insiders own 71.20% of the company’s stock.

Airtel Africa Company Profile

Airtel Africa Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides telecommunications and mobile money services in Nigeria, East Africa, and Francophone Africa. It offers prepaid and postpaid wireless voice, international roaming, and fixed line telephone services; data communication services, including 2G, 3G, and 4G; and mobile money services, such as digital wallet payments systems, microloans, savings, and international money transfers.

