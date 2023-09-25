Alien Metals (LON:UFO) Trading Down 2.2%

Alien Metals Ltd (LON:UFO – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 2.2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 0.18 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.18 ($0.00). 8,352,641 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 61% from the average session volume of 21,614,600 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.19 ($0.00).

Alien Metals Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of £11.73 million, a P/E ratio of -4.85 and a beta of 1.14. The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 0.23 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 0.35. The company has a current ratio of 5.39, a quick ratio of 4.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Alien Metals Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Alien Metals Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition and development of mineral resource assets. The company explores for copper, zinc, lead, silver, gold, iron ore, and precious metal deposits. Its flagship project is the 90% owned Hancock Iron Ore Project located in Western Australia.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Alien Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alien Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.