AlTi Global (NASDAQ:ALTI) Shares Gap Up to $6.47

AlTi Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTI – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $6.47, but opened at $6.71. AlTi Global shares last traded at $6.98, with a volume of 2,644 shares traded.

Separately, Raymond James cut shares of AlTi Global from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $7.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.87.

AlTi Global (NASDAQ:ALTI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 15th. The basic materials company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $51.88 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $67.50 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that AlTi Global, Inc. will post 0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ALTI. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of AlTi Global by 50.8% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,774 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 2,281 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in AlTi Global in the 1st quarter valued at about $63,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in AlTi Global by 5,430.2% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 8,793 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 8,634 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. purchased a new position in AlTi Global in the 2nd quarter valued at about $78,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in AlTi Global in the 2nd quarter valued at about $92,000. 9.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AlTi Global, Inc provides wealth and asset management services individuals, families, foundations, and institutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers discretionary investment management, non-discretionary investment advisory, trust, and administration services, as well as family office services comprising wealth transfer planning, multi-generational education planning, wealth and asset strategy, trust and fiduciary, chief financial officers and outsourced family office, philanthropy, and lifestyle and special projects services.

