Amex Exploration (CVE:AMX) Hits New 12-Month Low at $1.14

Amex Exploration Inc. (CVE:AMX – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$1.14 and last traded at C$1.14, with a volume of 44020 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$1.23.

Amex Exploration Stock Down 7.3 %

The company has a market cap of C$117.69 million, a P/E ratio of -58.50 and a beta of 2.28. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$1.35 and its 200-day moving average price is C$1.62.

About Amex Exploration

Amex Exploration Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration of gold mining properties in Canada. The company holds interest in the Perron project and the Lebel-sur-Quévillon project located in Quebec. It also holds interest in the Eastmain River South, North, and Central projects located in Chibougamau, Quebec.

