Anaconda Mining (TSE:ANX) Trading Down 1.9%

Anaconda Mining Inc. (TSE:ANX – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 1.9% on Monday . The company traded as low as C$0.51 and last traded at C$0.51. Approximately 21,993 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 82% from the average daily volume of 122,595 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.52.

Anaconda Mining Stock Performance

The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market cap of C$92.37 million and a PE ratio of -12.44.

Anaconda Mining Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Anaconda Mining Inc operates as a gold mining, development, and exploration company in Canada. It holds a 100% interest in the Point Rousse project comprising 6 mining leases and 7 mineral licenses with a total of 5,552 hectares located in the Baie Verte Mining District, Newfoundland; and the Goldboro Gold project comprising 37 contiguous claims covering an area of 592 hectares situated to the northeast of Halifax, Nova Scotia.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Anaconda Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anaconda Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.