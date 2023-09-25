Analysts’ New Coverage for September 25th (ABIO, AEL, AEMD, AHPI, AIRI, ALEC, ALOT, AMAM, AMPE, ANGO)

Analysts’ new coverage for Monday, September 25th:

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of ARCA biopharma (NASDAQ:ABIO). The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

Get ARCA biopharma Inc alerts:

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of American Equity Investment Life (NYSE:AEL). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Aethlon Medical (NASDAQ:AEMD)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Allied Healthcare Products (NASDAQ:AHPI). The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Air Industries Group (NYSE:AIRI). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. assumed coverage on shares of Alector (NASDAQ:ALEC). The firm issued a sell rating and a $4.00 price target on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of AstroNova (NASDAQ:ALOT). They issued a buy rating on the stock.

JMP Securities assumed coverage on shares of Ambrx Biopharma (NYSE:AMAM). They issued an outperform rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Ampio Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:AMPE). StockNews.com issued a sell rating on the stock.

HC Wainwright initiated coverage on shares of AngioDynamics (NASDAQ:ANGO). HC Wainwright issued a buy rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Assembly Biosciences (NASDAQ:ASMB). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Athersys (NASDAQ:ATHX). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

HSBC Holdings plc initiated coverage on shares of Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE). HSBC Holdings plc issued a buy rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock.

HSBC Holdings plc began coverage on shares of Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ:BLDP) (TSE:BLD). The firm issued a hold rating and a $4.50 price target on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Bluerock Residential Growth REIT (NYSE:BRG). The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

Citigroup Inc. initiated coverage on shares of British American Tobacco (NYSE:BTI). Citigroup Inc. issued a buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Brooklyn ImmunoTherapeutics (NYSE:BTX). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of ContraFect (NASDAQ:CFRX). StockNews.com issued a sell rating on the stock.

UBS Group AG assumed coverage on shares of Chefs’ Warehouse (NASDAQ:CHEF). They issued a buy rating and a $37.00 target price on the stock.

Argus initiated coverage on shares of Choice Hotels International (NYSE:CHH). They issued a buy rating and a $145.00 target price on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of China Jo-Jo Drugstores (NASDAQ:CJJD). They issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Global Cord Blood (NYSE:CO). They issued a strong-buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of China Pharma (NYSE:CPHI). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Culp (NYSE:CULP). They issued a sell rating on the stock.

Craig Hallum assumed coverage on shares of Solo Brands (NYSE:DTC). Craig Hallum issued a buy rating and a $8.00 price target on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of ENGlobal (NASDAQ:ENG). StockNews.com issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Phoenix New Media (NYSE:FENG). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Flexible Solutions International (NYSE:FSI). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. started coverage on shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FULC). The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. issued a neutral rating and a $5.00 target price on the stock.

Citigroup Inc. started coverage on shares of Golar LNG (NASDAQ:GLNG). Citigroup Inc. issued a neutral rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock.

HSBC Holdings plc started coverage on shares of Chart Industries (NYSE:GTLS). The firm issued a buy rating and a $212.00 price target on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean (NASDAQ:HCCI). StockNews.com issued a buy rating on the stock.

Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. began coverage on shares of Hudson Technologies (NASDAQ:HDSN). The firm issued a buy rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock.

Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. began coverage on shares of Hudson Technologies (NASDAQ:HDSN). The firm issued a buy rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock.

Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Ivanhoe Mines (OTCMKTS:IVPAF). They issued an equal weight rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Spark Networks (NYSE:LOV). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

Citigroup Inc. initiated coverage on shares of NagaCorp (OTCMKTS:NGCRF). Citigroup Inc. issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of NTN Buzztime (NYSEAMERICAN:NTN). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of ObsEva (NASDAQ:OBSV). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of OpGen (NASDAQ:OPGN). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

Wedbush started coverage on shares of Pharvaris (NASDAQ:PHVS). Wedbush issued an outperform rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock.

HSBC Holdings plc started coverage on shares of Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG). They issued a buy rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock.

Jefferies Financial Group Inc. assumed coverage on shares of Ryohin Keikaku (OTCMKTS:RYKKY). They issued a buy rating on the stock.

JMP Securities started coverage on shares of Sana Biotechnology (NASDAQ:SANA). JMP Securities issued an outperform rating and a $9.00 price target on the stock.

TD Securities started coverage on shares of Savaria (OTCMKTS:SISXF). The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

Desjardins initiated coverage on shares of Savaria (OTCMKTS:SISXF). The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

Citigroup Inc. initiated coverage on shares of Snam (OTCMKTS:SNMRF). They issued a buy rating on the stock.

Citigroup Inc. started coverage on shares of Snam (OTCMKTS:SNMRY). Citigroup Inc. issued a buy rating on the stock.

Benchmark Co. assumed coverage on shares of Taboola.com (NASDAQ:TBLA). They issued a buy rating and a $6.00 price target on the stock.

Citigroup Inc. began coverage on shares of Terna (OTCMKTS:TERRF). Citigroup Inc. issued a neutral rating on the stock.

UBS Group AG initiated coverage on shares of TechTarget (NASDAQ:TTGT). They issued a neutral rating and a $31.00 price target on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of United-Guardian (NASDAQ:UG). The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST). Needham & Company LLC issued a hold rating on the stock.

Alliance Global Partners assumed coverage on shares of Vaccitech (NASDAQ:VACC). They issued a buy rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Westwood Holdings Group (NYSE:WHG). The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

UBS Group AG began coverage on shares of Warby Parker (NYSE:WRBY). UBS Group AG issued a neutral rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock.

UBS Group AG began coverage on shares of Ziff Davis (NASDAQ:ZD). UBS Group AG issued a neutral rating and a $81.00 target price on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Zovio (NYSE:ZVO). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

Receive News & Ratings for ARCA biopharma Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ARCA biopharma Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.