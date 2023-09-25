Analysts’ Updated EPS Estimates for September 25th (BKU, BWEN, CRIS, DCI, GL, HRTX, HSII, INOD, ITRI, KEYS)

Analysts’ updated eps estimates for Monday, September 25th:

BankUnited (NYSE:BKU) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Broadwind (NASDAQ:BWEN) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Curis (NASDAQ:CRIS)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of. They issued a hold rating on the stock.

Donaldson (NYSE:DCI) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.

Globe Life (NYSE:GL) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Heron Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HRTX) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Heidrick & Struggles International (NASDAQ:HSII) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Innodata (NASDAQ:INOD) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Mobileye Global (NASDAQ:MBLY) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of PFSweb (NASDAQ:PFSW). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

Shutterstock (NYSE:SSTK) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

VolitionRx (NYSE:VNRX) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com to a sell rating.

