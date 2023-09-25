Andrew Coombs Sells 500,000 Shares of Sirius Real Estate Limited (LON:SRE) Stock

Sirius Real Estate Limited (LON:SRE – Get Free Report) insider Andrew Coombs sold 500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 90 ($1.11), for a total transaction of £450,000 ($557,413.60).

Andrew Coombs also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Sirius Real Estate alerts:

On Monday, August 21st, Andrew Coombs purchased 2,500 shares of Sirius Real Estate stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 80 ($0.99) per share, for a total transaction of £2,000 ($2,477.39).

Sirius Real Estate Stock Down 2.0 %

Shares of SRE traded down GBX 1.80 ($0.02) during midday trading on Monday, hitting GBX 87.90 ($1.09). 2,350,253 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,122,656. The company has a current ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 83.83. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,479.17 and a beta of 1.11. Sirius Real Estate Limited has a 1 year low of GBX 64.20 ($0.80) and a 1 year high of GBX 92.20 ($1.14). The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 84.82 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 82.26.

Sirius Real Estate Company Profile

Sirius is a property company listed on the main market and premium segment of the London Stock Exchange and the main board of the Johannesburg Stock Exchange. It is a leading operator of branded business parks providing conventional space and flexible workspace in Germany. The Company’s core strategy is the acquisition of business parks at attractive yields, the integration of these business parks into its network of sites under the Company’s own name as well as offering a range of branded products within those sites, and the reconfiguration and upgrade of existing and vacant space to appeal to the local market, through intensive asset management and investment.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Sirius Real Estate Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sirius Real Estate and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.