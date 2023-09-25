ARM (NASDAQ:ARM) Trading 4.4% Higher

Arm Holdings plc (NASDAQ:ARM – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 4.4% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as 54.32 and last traded at 53.57. Approximately 8,783,711 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 65% from the average daily volume of 25,066,486 shares. The stock had previously closed at 51.32.

Several analysts recently commented on ARM shares. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on ARM in a report on Thursday, September 14th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on ARM in a research note on Monday, September 18th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $46.00 price objective for the company. Susquehanna started coverage on shares of ARM in a research report on Friday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $48.00 price target for the company. Finally, Redburn Atlantic initiated coverage on shares of ARM in a report on Tuesday, September 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company.

Arm Holdings plc architects, develops, and licenses central processing unit products and related technologies for semiconductor companies and original equipment manufacturers rely on to develop products. It offers microprocessors, systems intellectual property (IPs), graphics processing units, physical IP and associated systems IPs, software, tools, and other related services.

