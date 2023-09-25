Aton Resources (CVE:AAN) Reaches New 12-Month High at $0.25

Aton Resources Inc. (CVE:AAN – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$0.25 and last traded at C$0.25, with a volume of 10500 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.21.

Aton Resources Stock Up 19.0 %

The company has a market capitalization of C$14.01 million, a PE ratio of -1.17 and a beta of 0.84. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$0.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.19.

Aton Resources Company Profile

Aton Resources Inc, a mineral exploration company, explores for and develops mineral properties in the Arab Republic of Egypt. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, copper, and zinc deposits. It holds a 100% interest in the Abu Marawat concession covering an area of approximately 448 square kilometers located in Arabian-Nubian Shield, Egypt that explores for the Hamama West gold-silver deposit and Abu Marawat gold-silver-copper-zinc vein deposit, as well as operates Rodruin mineral deposit.

