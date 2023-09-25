Audius Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $3.00 Million (AUDIO)

Audius (AUDIO) traded up 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on September 25th. Over the last seven days, Audius has traded 2.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Audius token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.15 or 0.00000562 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Audius has a market cap of $164.82 million and approximately $3.00 million worth of Audius was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Audius Profile

Audius’ launch date was October 22nd, 2020. Audius’ total supply is 1,201,020,974 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,113,298,607 tokens. Audius’ official message board is audiusproject.medium.com. Audius’ official Twitter account is @audiusproject and its Facebook page is accessible here. Audius’ official website is audius.co. The Reddit community for Audius is https://reddit.com/r/audius.

Audius Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Audius is creating a decentralized & open-source streaming platform controlled by artists, fans, & developers. It provides users with the tools to gather their fans base, share work in progress and then publish their completed tracks for all the world to hear.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Audius directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Audius should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Audius using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

