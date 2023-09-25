Aurinia Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AUPH) Trading Down 4.8%

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AUPH – Get Free Report) (TSE:AUP) shares dropped 4.8% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $7.90 and last traded at $7.95. Approximately 1,449,842 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 47% from the average daily volume of 2,749,005 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.35.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AUPH has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $13.33.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $9.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 6.75 and a quick ratio of 6.21.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AUPH – Get Free Report) (TSE:AUP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.12. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 45.42% and a negative return on equity of 18.05%. The company had revenue of $41.49 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.90 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.25) earnings per share. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals’s revenue was up 47.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post -0.58 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Aurinia Pharmaceuticals

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 54.2% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,250 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,142 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 3,036.8% during the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,266 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 4,130 shares during the last quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc bought a new stake in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $52,000. 39.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies to treat various diseases with unmet medical need in the United States. The company also offers LUPKYNIS for the treatment of adult patients with active lupus nephritis. It has a collaboration and license agreement with Otsuka Pharmaceutical Co, Ltd.

