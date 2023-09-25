Aurubis (OTCMKTS:AIAGY) Stock Price Down 3.2%

Shares of Aurubis AG (OTCMKTS:AIAGY – Get Free Report) dropped 3.2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $36.00 and last traded at $36.00. Approximately 735 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 2% from the average daily volume of 723 shares. The stock had previously closed at $37.20.

Separately, UBS Group began coverage on Aurubis in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $77.33.

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.18.

Aurubis AG processes metal concentrates and recycling materials in Germany. The company processes scrap metals, organic and inorganic metalbearing recycling raw materials, and industrial residues. It also offers wire rods and specialty wires, shapes, bars and profiles, industrial rolled products, and architectural rolled products.

