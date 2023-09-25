Avalanche Trading 1.2% Lower Over Last 7 Days (AVAX)

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on September 25th. During the last seven days, Avalanche has traded 1.2% lower against the dollar. One Avalanche coin can now be purchased for $9.01 or 0.00034251 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Avalanche has a market capitalization of $3.19 billion and $98.12 million worth of Avalanche was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Avalanche alerts:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.06 or 0.00026839 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0504 or 0.00000191 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.99 or 0.00011379 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0503 or 0.00000191 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00004193 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0977 or 0.00000371 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00002387 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0332 or 0.00000126 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00003085 BTC.

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded up 41.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000902 BTC.

Avalanche Profile

Avalanche (AVAX) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on September 21st, 2020. Avalanche’s total supply is 431,470,695 coins and its circulating supply is 354,094,515 coins. The official website for Avalanche is avax.network. The official message board for Avalanche is medium.com/avalancheavax. Avalanche’s official Twitter account is @avax and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Avalanche is https://reddit.com/r/avax and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Avalanche

According to CryptoCompare, “Avalanche (AVAX) is an open-source smart contracts platform launched in September 2020, known for its high scalability and rapid transaction finalization (sub-one second). Developed under the leadership of Dr. Emin Gün Sirer, it’s a robust platform for decentralized finance (DeFi) and enterprise blockchain solutions. The network can handle over 4,500 transactions per second and offers enhanced security against 51% attacks. Compatible with Ethereum’s development toolkit, Avalanche allows for easy interoperability and supports millions of independent validators as full block producers. It is also eco-friendly, catering to Web3 developers. The AVAX token serves multiple roles within the network, including transaction fees and network security. With the ability to host decentralized applications (dApps) and custom blockchains, Avalanche offers a versatile, high-performance ecosystem for developers, investors, and enterprises alike.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Avalanche directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Avalanche should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Avalanche using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Avalanche Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Avalanche and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.