Ballard Power Systems (TSE:BLDP) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $4.83

Ballard Power Systems Inc. (TSE:BLDP – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$4.83 and last traded at C$4.93, with a volume of 174631 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$4.89.

Ballard Power Systems Price Performance

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$5.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$6.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 13.57 and a current ratio of 13.81. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.76, a P/E/G ratio of -2,030.00 and a beta of 1.86.

Ballard Power Systems Company Profile

Ballard Power Systems Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, sale, and service of proton exchange membrane (PEM) fuel cell products. The company offers its products for power product markets, consisting of heavy-duty motives, such as bus, truck, rail, and marine applications; material handling; and power generation.

