Bennett Selby Investments LP Grows Position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Bennett Selby Investments LP increased its holdings in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) by 3.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,932 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 296 shares during the quarter. Union Pacific comprises 0.9% of Bennett Selby Investments LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Bennett Selby Investments LP’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $1,623,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. NewSquare Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Union Pacific by 116.7% during the 1st quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 130 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Union Pacific during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Miller Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Union Pacific by 108.3% in the 1st quarter. Miller Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 125 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 86.7% in the 1st quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 155 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the period. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of Union Pacific during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.36% of the company’s stock.

Union Pacific Stock Performance

Shares of UNP traded down $0.23 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $209.01. 629,358 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,922,059. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $221.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $206.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $127.38 billion, a PE ratio of 19.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.11. Union Pacific Co. has a 52-week low of $183.69 and a 52-week high of $240.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.57.

Union Pacific Announces Dividend

Union Pacific ( NYSE:UNP Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The railroad operator reported $2.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.75 by ($0.18). Union Pacific had a return on equity of 55.03% and a net margin of 27.18%. The business had revenue of $5.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.09 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.93 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Union Pacific Co. will post 10.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 31st will be given a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 30th. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.45%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Union Pacific

In other Union Pacific news, EVP Kenyatta G. Rocker sold 8,700 shares of Union Pacific stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.43, for a total value of $1,935,141.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 42,061 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,355,628.23. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Union Pacific news, EVP Kenyatta G. Rocker sold 8,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.43, for a total transaction of $1,935,141.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 42,061 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,355,628.23. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Jennifer L. Hamann sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.83, for a total transaction of $222,830.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 99,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,144,399.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on UNP shares. Citigroup lifted their target price on Union Pacific from $235.00 to $270.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Union Pacific from $228.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $216.00 to $223.00 in a report on Monday, July 17th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $200.00 to $245.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $171.00 to $168.00 in a report on Thursday, July 6th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Union Pacific has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $233.69.

Union Pacific Profile

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

