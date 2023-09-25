Benton Resources (CVE:BEX) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $0.04

Benton Resources Inc. (CVE:BEX – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as C$0.04 and last traded at C$0.04, with a volume of 56000 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.05.

Benton Resources Price Performance

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$0.06. The stock has a market cap of C$6.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.25 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 3.15 and a current ratio of 7.83.

About Benton Resources

Benton Resources Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. It explores for gold, silver, nickel, copper, platinum group elements, palladium, and lithium resources. The company's projects include the Far Lake project located west of Thunder Bay, Ontario; and the Abernethy property located southwest of Kenora, Ontario.

Further Reading

