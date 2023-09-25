BioLargo (NASDAQ:BLGO) Stock Price Down 4%

BioLargo, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLGO – Get Free Report) traded down 4% on Monday . The company traded as low as $0.16 and last traded at $0.16. 36,471 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 86% from the average session volume of 266,482 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.17.
BioLargo Price Performance
The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.19. The company has a market cap of $46.85 million, a PE ratio of -8.13 and a beta of 0.03.
BioLargo (NASDAQ:BLGO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.45 million during the quarter.
BioLargo Company Profile
BioLargo, Inc invents, develops, and commercializes various platform technologies. Its technologies solve challenging environmental problems comprising per – and polyfluoroalkyl substances (PFAS) water contamination, advanced water and wastewater treatment, industrial odor and volatile organic compounds control, air quality control, infection control, and myriad environmental remediation.
