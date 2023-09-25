Bitcoin Diamond Trading Down 8.9% Over Last Week (BCD)

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 1.4% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on September 25th. One Bitcoin Diamond coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0559 or 0.00000212 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Bitcoin Diamond has a market capitalization of $10.42 million and $33,053.40 worth of Bitcoin Diamond was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Bitcoin Diamond has traded 8.9% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Bitcoin Diamond alerts:

Compound (COMP) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $39.43 or 0.00149911 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.54 or 0.00051459 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.55 or 0.00024888 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.05 or 0.00026788 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0547 or 0.00000210 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00003841 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0492 or 0.00000187 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond Coin Profile

Bitcoin Diamond is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 24th, 2017. Bitcoin Diamond’s total supply is 189,492,898 coins and its circulating supply is 186,492,898 coins. Bitcoin Diamond’s official Twitter account is @bitcoindiamond_ and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Diamond is https://reddit.com/r/bitcoin-diamond and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Bitcoin Diamond’s official website is www.bitcoindiamond.org.

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Diamond

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Diamond aims to provide access to a trustworthy and usable digital currency for the unbanked and underserved populations through the use of blockchain and cryptocurrency technology. It aims to free up capital, intellect, and creativity globally.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Diamond directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin Diamond should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bitcoin Diamond using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Bitcoin Diamond Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bitcoin Diamond and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.