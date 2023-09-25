BMO Aggregate Bond Index ETF Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.04 (TSE:ZAG)

BMO Aggregate Bond Index ETF (TSE:ZAG – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, September 27th, TickerTech reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 4th will be given a dividend of 0.04 per share on Wednesday, October 4th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 27th.

BMO Aggregate Bond Index ETF Stock Down 0.7 %

ZAG traded down C$0.09 during trading hours on Monday, reaching C$12.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 124,551 shares, compared to its average volume of 182,317. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$13.22 and its 200-day moving average is C$13.49. BMO Aggregate Bond Index ETF has a 52 week low of C$12.91 and a 52 week high of C$14.02.

