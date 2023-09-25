BMO Equal Weight Banks Index ETF (TSE:ZEB) Stock Price Down 0.1%

BMO Equal Weight Banks Index ETF (TSE:ZEB – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 0.1% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as C$32.05 and last traded at C$32.21. 499,084 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 55% from the average session volume of 1,104,794 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$32.24.

BMO Equal Weight Banks Index ETF Price Performance

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$33.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$33.52.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for BMO Equal Weight Banks Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BMO Equal Weight Banks Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.