BNB (BNB) Hits Market Cap of $32.31 Billion

BNB (BNB) traded 0.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on September 25th. One BNB coin can currently be purchased for about $209.99 or 0.00797280 BTC on exchanges. BNB has a total market cap of $32.31 billion and $374.29 million worth of BNB was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, BNB has traded 2.9% lower against the U.S. dollar.

BNB Coin Profile

BNB (CRYPTO:BNB) is a BFT coin that uses the BEP-2 hashing algorithm. It launched on June 27th, 2017. BNB’s total supply is 153,847,238 coins. The Reddit community for BNB is https://reddit.com/r/bnbchainofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. BNB’s official Twitter account is @bnbchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. BNB’s official website is bnbchain.org/en.

Get BNB alerts:

According to CryptoCompare, “BNB (BNB) is a cryptocurrency . BNB has a current supply of 153,847,321.12737638. The last known price of BNB is 208.87120318 USD and is down -0.66 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1635 active market(s) with $310,380,144.93 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://bnbchain.org/en.”

Buying and Selling BNB

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BNB directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BNB should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BNB using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for BNB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BNB and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.