BNB (BNB) Hits Market Cap of $32.31 Billion

BNB (BNB) traded 0.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on September 25th. One BNB coin can currently be purchased for about $209.99 or 0.00797280 BTC on exchanges. BNB has a total market cap of $32.31 billion and $374.29 million worth of BNB was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, BNB has traded 2.9% lower against the U.S. dollar.
BNB Coin Profile
BNB (CRYPTO:BNB) is a BFT coin that uses the BEP-2 hashing algorithm. It launched on June 27th, 2017. BNB’s total supply is 153,847,238 coins. The Reddit community for BNB is https://reddit.com/r/bnbchainofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. BNB’s official Twitter account is @bnbchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. BNB’s official website is bnbchain.org/en.
According to CryptoCompare, “BNB (BNB) is a cryptocurrency . BNB has a current supply of 153,847,321.12737638. The last known price of BNB is 208.87120318 USD and is down -0.66 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1635 active market(s) with $310,380,144.93 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://bnbchain.org/en.”
Buying and Selling BNB
