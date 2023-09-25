BNB Trading 3% Lower Over Last Week (BNB)

BNB (BNB) traded 0.3% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on September 25th. One BNB coin can now be purchased for approximately $210.09 or 0.00798457 BTC on major exchanges. BNB has a total market capitalization of $32.32 billion and $383.73 million worth of BNB was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, BNB has traded 3% lower against the US dollar.

BNB Profile

BNB is a BFT coin that uses the BEP-2 hashing algorithm. It launched on June 27th, 2017. BNB’s total supply is 153,847,248 coins. The official website for BNB is bnbchain.org/en. BNB’s official Twitter account is @bnbchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for BNB is https://reddit.com/r/bnbchainofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Get BNB alerts:

According to CryptoCompare, “BNB (BNB) is a cryptocurrency . BNB has a current supply of 153,847,321.12737638. The last known price of BNB is 208.87120318 USD and is down -0.66 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1635 active market(s) with $310,380,144.93 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://bnbchain.org/en.”

BNB Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BNB directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BNB should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase , Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BNB using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for BNB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BNB and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.