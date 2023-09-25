BNB Trading 3% Lower Over Last Week (BNB)

BNB (BNB) traded 0.3% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on September 25th. One BNB coin can now be purchased for approximately $210.09 or 0.00798457 BTC on major exchanges. BNB has a total market capitalization of $32.32 billion and $383.73 million worth of BNB was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, BNB has traded 3% lower against the US dollar.
BNB Profile
BNB is a BFT coin that uses the BEP-2 hashing algorithm. It launched on June 27th, 2017. BNB’s total supply is 153,847,248 coins. The official website for BNB is bnbchain.org/en. BNB’s official Twitter account is @bnbchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for BNB is https://reddit.com/r/bnbchainofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
BNB Coin Trading
