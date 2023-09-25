BTC Digital (NASDAQ:METX) Trading 6.6% Higher

BTC Digital Ltd. (NASDAQ:METX – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 6.6% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $1.95 and last traded at $1.93. Approximately 9,377 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 73% from the average daily volume of 34,389 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.81.

BTC Digital Price Performance

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.08.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in BTC Digital stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of BTC Digital Ltd. (NASDAQ:METX – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 73,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.65% of BTC Digital as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

BTC Digital Company Profile

BTC Digital Ltd. engages in the cryptocurrency/bitcoin mining business. It also engages in mining machines resale and rental business. The company was formerly known as Meten Holding Group Ltd. and changed its name to BTC Digital Ltd. in August 2023. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Shenzhen, the People's Republic of China.

