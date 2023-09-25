Bubblefong Price Down 8.5% Over Last Week (BBF)

Bubblefong (BBF) traded down 3.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on September 25th. Bubblefong has a market cap of $14.35 million and $938,848.53 worth of Bubblefong was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bubblefong token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0938 or 0.00000356 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Bubblefong has traded down 8.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bubblefong Token Profile

Bubblefong’s launch date was January 9th, 2022. Bubblefong’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 152,881,178 tokens. Bubblefong’s official Twitter account is @bubblefonggame and its Facebook page is accessible here. Bubblefong’s official message board is medium.com/@bubblefong-friends. Bubblefong’s official website is bubblefong.io.

Bubblefong Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Baby Shark BubbleFong Friends is inspired by the classic arcade-puzzle games. They aim to provide a new-generation gaming experience to players by combining both modern and classic gaming genres so all types of players can enjoy Baby Shark BubbleFong Friends together.”

