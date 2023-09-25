Calfrac Well Services (OTCMKTS:CFWFF) Trading Up 4.9%

Calfrac Well Services Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CFWFF – Get Free Report) was up 4.9% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $4.08 and last traded at $4.08. Approximately 1,134 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 68% from the average daily volume of 3,589 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.89.

A number of research analysts have commented on CFWFF shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Calfrac Well Services from C$5.00 to C$6.50 in a report on Friday, August 11th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Calfrac Well Services from C$8.50 to C$8.00 in a report on Friday, August 11th.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $4.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.43.

Calfrac Well Services Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides specialized oilfield services in Canada, the United States, and Argentina. It offers hydraulic fracturing, coiled tubing, cementing, and other well stimulation services, as well as pressure pumping services to oil and natural gas industries.

