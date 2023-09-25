Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) (NASDAQ:CALT) Trading 5.2% Higher

Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) (NASDAQ:CALT – Get Free Report) was up 5.2% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $19.38 and last traded at $19.38. Approximately 11,079 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 12% from the average daily volume of 9,897 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.43.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on CALT shares. HC Wainwright dropped their price target on Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) from $60.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 21st. Guggenheim lowered their target price on Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 18th.

The stock has a market capitalization of $551.12 million, a PE ratio of -17.93 and a beta of 1.56. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $17.36 and its 200-day moving average is $19.62. The company has a quick ratio of 3.77, a current ratio of 3.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55.

Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) (NASDAQ:CALT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 17th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by ($0.08). Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) had a negative net margin of 25.68% and a negative return on equity of 44.80%. The company had revenue of $25.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.34 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Calliditas Therapeutics AB will post -1.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 12,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,000 after purchasing an additional 886 shares in the last quarter. Ironwood Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) by 5.6% in the first quarter. Ironwood Investment Management LLC now owns 27,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $666,000 after purchasing an additional 1,486 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) by 1,270.2% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 3,112 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in shares of Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) by 26.5% in the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 90,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,170,000 after purchasing an additional 18,978 shares during the period. 2.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ), a commercial-stage specialty pharmaceutical company, focused on identifying, developing, and commercializing pharmaceuticals products for treatments in orphan indications with initial focus on renal and hepatic diseases. It offers Nefecon, an oral formulation of budesonide that is an immunosuppressant for the treatment of the autoimmune renal disease immunoglobulin A nephropathy.

