Calloway’s Nursery (OTCMKTS:CLWY) Trading Down 4.8%

Calloway’s Nursery, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CLWY – Get Free Report) fell 4.8% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $10.00 and last traded at $10.00. 500 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 73% from the average session volume of 1,856 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.50.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $11.25 and a 200 day moving average of $12.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11.

Calloway's Nursery, Inc operates garden centers in the United States. The company offers birding, fertilizers, garden tools,insect and pest control; mosquito control solutions, pottery, soils and mulches; weed control and fungicide to gardeners. It also provides cornelius home decor and lawn décor products.

