Canaccord Genuity Group Trims Saietta Group (LON:SED) Target Price to GBX 80

Saietta Group (LON:SED – Get Free Report) had its price objective decreased by research analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group from GBX 120 ($1.47) to GBX 80 ($0.98) in a report issued on Monday, Digital Look reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s price objective points to a potential upside of 153.97% from the stock’s current price.

Saietta Group Price Performance

Shares of LON:SED traded down GBX 11.50 ($0.14) during midday trading on Monday, hitting GBX 31.50 ($0.38). The stock had a trading volume of 612,995 shares, compared to its average volume of 360,751. The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 42.93 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 43.98. The company has a market capitalization of £32.42 million, a P/E ratio of -177.22 and a beta of 0.04. The company has a quick ratio of 5.69, a current ratio of 6.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.07. Saietta Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 19.69 ($0.24) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 135 ($1.65).

Get Saietta Group alerts:

About Saietta Group

(Get Free Report)

Further Reading

Saietta Group plc designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells light duty and heavy duty electric drive systems for electric vehicles. It offers engineering services, including market research and product definition, CAE and simulation, e-motor electrical and mechanical integration, prototype build, and vehicle testing services.

Receive News & Ratings for Saietta Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Saietta Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.