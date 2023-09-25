Canaccord Genuity Group Trims Saietta Group (LON:SED) Target Price to GBX 80

Saietta Group (LON:SED – Get Free Report) had its price objective decreased by research analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group from GBX 120 ($1.47) to GBX 80 ($0.98) in a report issued on Monday, Digital Look reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s price objective points to a potential upside of 153.97% from the stock’s current price.
Saietta Group Price Performance
Shares of LON:SED traded down GBX 11.50 ($0.14) during midday trading on Monday, hitting GBX 31.50 ($0.38). The stock had a trading volume of 612,995 shares, compared to its average volume of 360,751. The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 42.93 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 43.98. The company has a market capitalization of £32.42 million, a P/E ratio of -177.22 and a beta of 0.04. The company has a quick ratio of 5.69, a current ratio of 6.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.07. Saietta Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 19.69 ($0.24) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 135 ($1.65).
