Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGXU) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGXU – Get Free Report) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Monday . 759,514 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 70% from the previous session’s volume of 446,914 shares.The stock last traded at $21.72 and had previously closed at $21.76.

Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.37 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a 50 day moving average of $23.06 and a 200 day moving average of $23.08.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Merit Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 20,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $482,000 after acquiring an additional 494 shares in the last quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC boosted its position in shares of Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 26,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $624,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF by 44.8% during the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 728 shares in the last quarter. Bridge Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bridge Advisory LLC now owns 19,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $469,000 after acquiring an additional 805 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clear Creek Financial Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC now owns 17,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $395,000 after acquiring an additional 886 shares in the last quarter.

Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF Company Profile

The Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF (CGXU) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively invests in stocks of non-US companies that the adviser believes have high growth potential. CGXU was launched on Feb 22, 2022 and is managed by Capital Group.

