Cardero Resource (OTCMKTS:CDYCF) Trading 0.8% Higher

Cardero Resource Corp. (OTCMKTS:CDYCF – Get Free Report) shares traded up 0.8% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $0.13 and last traded at $0.13. 13,200 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 5% from the average session volume of 12,592 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.13.

Cardero Resource Stock Up 0.8 %

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.13.

About Cardero Resource

(Get Free Report)

Cardero Resource Corp. is an exploration resource company, which focusses on building a base metals exploration and development. Its projects include Zonia Copper Oxide Project, Silver Queen Property and Copper Fundamentals. The company was founded by Hendrik van Alphen in December 31, 1985 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Cardero Resource Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cardero Resource and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.