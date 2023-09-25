CAVA Group (NYSE:CAVA) Trading Up 4.8%

CAVA Group, Inc. (NYSE:CAVA – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 4.8% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $32.45 and last traded at $32.37. 995,187 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 46% from the average session volume of 1,846,577 shares. The stock had previously closed at $30.89.

CAVA has been the subject of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of CAVA Group in a report on Monday, July 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of CAVA Group from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on CAVA Group from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on CAVA Group from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. Finally, Loop Capital began coverage on CAVA Group in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. They set a “hold” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CAVA Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.63.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $44.84.

CAVA Group (NYSE:CAVA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 15th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.24. The business had revenue of $172.89 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $163.21 million. CAVA Group’s revenue was up 27.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Glassman Wealth Services acquired a new stake in shares of CAVA Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CAVA Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CAVA Group during the second quarter worth approximately $74,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of CAVA Group during the second quarter worth approximately $102,000. Finally, Cypress Wealth Services LLC acquired a new stake in CAVA Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $202,000. 61.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CAVA Group, Inc owns and operates a chain of Mediterranean restaurants. The company offers salads, dips, spreads, toppings, and dressings. It sells its products through whole food markets and grocery stores. The company also provides online food ordering services. Cava Group, Inc was founded in 2006 and is based in Washington, District of Columbia.

