cbdMD (NYSEAMERICAN:YCBD) Trading Up 1.9%

Shares of cbdMD, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:YCBD – Get Free Report) were up 1.9% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $1.19 and last traded at $1.06. Approximately 69,890 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 55% from the average daily volume of 45,042 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.04.

cbdMD Price Performance

The company has a market cap of $3.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.06 and a beta of 2.06.

Get cbdMD alerts:

cbdMD (NYSEAMERICAN:YCBD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported ($1.16) earnings per share for the quarter. cbdMD had a negative return on equity of 79.23% and a negative net margin of 81.40%. The firm had revenue of $6.12 million during the quarter.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On cbdMD

cbdMD Company Profile

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. AXS Investments LLC acquired a new position in cbdMD during the 1st quarter worth approximately $378,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in cbdMD by 11.9% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,304,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,000 after purchasing an additional 139,081 shares during the last quarter. Merlin Capital LLC bought a new position in cbdMD in the second quarter valued at $550,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in cbdMD by 17.5% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 234,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 35,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in cbdMD during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. 48.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Free Report)

cbdMD, Inc produces and distributes various cannabidiol (CBD) products. The company owns and operates consumer hemp-based CBD brands, such as cbdMD, Paw CBD, and cbdMD Botanicals. Its cbdMD brand products include CDB tinctures, gummies, topicals, capsules, bath bombs, bath salts, and sleep aids. The company also offers veterinarian-formulated products, including tinctures, chews, and topicals under the Paw CBD brand name.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for cbdMD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for cbdMD and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.