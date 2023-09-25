cbdMD (NYSEAMERICAN:YCBD) Trading Up 1.9%

Shares of cbdMD, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:YCBD – Get Free Report) were up 1.9% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $1.19 and last traded at $1.06. Approximately 69,890 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 55% from the average daily volume of 45,042 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.04.
The company has a market cap of $3.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.06 and a beta of 2.06.
cbdMD (NYSEAMERICAN:YCBD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported ($1.16) earnings per share for the quarter. cbdMD had a negative return on equity of 79.23% and a negative net margin of 81.40%. The firm had revenue of $6.12 million during the quarter.
cbdMD, Inc produces and distributes various cannabidiol (CBD) products. The company owns and operates consumer hemp-based CBD brands, such as cbdMD, Paw CBD, and cbdMD Botanicals. Its cbdMD brand products include CDB tinctures, gummies, topicals, capsules, bath bombs, bath salts, and sleep aids. The company also offers veterinarian-formulated products, including tinctures, chews, and topicals under the Paw CBD brand name.
