Cedar Woods Properties Limited (ASX:CWP) to Issue Final Dividend of $0.07

Cedar Woods Properties Limited (ASX:CWP – Get Free Report) announced a final dividend on Wednesday, September 20th, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Thursday, October 26th will be given a dividend of 0.07 per share on Thursday, October 26th. This represents a yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 26th.

Cedar Woods Properties Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.51, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 0.10.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Nathan Blackburne 77,020 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 30th. 26.53% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Cedar Woods Properties

Cedar Woods Properties Limited engages in property investment and development activities in Australia. It is involved in the acquisition, development, marketing, and sale of housing lots, apartments, townhouses, and commercial properties in Western Australia, South Australia, Victoria, and Queensland.

