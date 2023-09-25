Chiba Bank (OTCMKTS:CHBAY) Reaches New 1-Year High at $37.38

The Chiba Bank, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CHBAY – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $37.38 and last traded at $37.38, with a volume of 0 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $37.38.

Chiba Bank Stock Performance

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $37.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.38. The stock has a market cap of $5.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.02 and a beta of 0.65.

Get Chiba Bank alerts:

Chiba Bank (OTCMKTS:CHBAY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 4th. The company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $552.44 million for the quarter.

Chiba Bank Company Profile

The Chiba Bank, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides banking products and services in Japan and internationally. It offers various deposit products; and various loans and bills discounting products, as well as investment management and investment advisory services. The company also engages in securities, leasing, credit card, and credit guarantee business; management and collection of claims; and outsourcing of operational business.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Chiba Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chiba Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.