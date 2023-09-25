Cielo (OTCMKTS:CIOXY) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $0.68

Shares of Cielo S.A. (OTCMKTS:CIOXY – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as $0.68 and last traded at $0.69, with a volume of 9549 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.70.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Cielo from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 6th.

Cielo Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 0.95. The business has a fifty day moving average of $0.83 and a 200-day moving average of $0.90.

Cielo (OTCMKTS:CIOXY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $533.70 million during the quarter. Cielo had a return on equity of 13.57% and a net margin of 18.05%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Cielo S.A. will post 0.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cielo Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 29th. Investors of record on Monday, August 14th were given a $0.0099 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 11th. This is a positive change from Cielo’s previous dividend of $0.01. Cielo’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.77%.

About Cielo

Cielo SA, through its subsidiaries, provides payment services in Brazil. It is involved in the provision of services related to credit and debit cards, and other payment methods, including signing up of merchants and service providers; rental, installation, and maintenance of point of sale terminals; and data capture and processing of electronic and manual transactions.

