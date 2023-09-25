Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $28.31

Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as $28.31 and last traded at $28.33, with a volume of 1781243 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.86.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on CAG shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Conagra Brands in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet cut Conagra Brands from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 13th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Conagra Brands from $43.00 to $36.00 in a report on Friday, July 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Conagra Brands from $36.00 to $35.00 in a report on Friday, July 14th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on Conagra Brands from $42.00 to $39.00 in a report on Friday, July 14th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Conagra Brands presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.62.

Conagra Brands Stock Down 1.9 %

The stock has a market cap of $13.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.32, a PEG ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.01.

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 13th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.02. Conagra Brands had a return on equity of 15.19% and a net margin of 5.57%. The firm had revenue of $2.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.65 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Conagra Brands, Inc. will post 2.71 EPS for the current year.

Conagra Brands Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 31st were issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 28th. This is a positive change from Conagra Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.95%. Conagra Brands’s payout ratio is 98.59%.

Insider Transactions at Conagra Brands

In other news, COO Thomas M. Mcgough sold 75,522 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.07, for a total transaction of $2,497,512.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 157,125 shares in the company, valued at $5,196,123.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its stake in Conagra Brands by 6.6% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 64,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,155,000 after acquiring an additional 3,975 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in Conagra Brands by 0.4% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 309,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,942,000 after acquiring an additional 1,186 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp raised its stake in Conagra Brands by 3.7% during the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 22,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $758,000 after acquiring an additional 807 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL raised its stake in Conagra Brands by 19.8% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 27,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $911,000 after acquiring an additional 4,487 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its stake in Conagra Brands by 509.0% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 366,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,294,000 after acquiring an additional 306,086 shares in the last quarter. 84.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Conagra Brands

Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer packaged goods food company primarily in the United States. The company operates through Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice segments. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products through various retail channels.

