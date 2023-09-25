Critical Comparison: Aceragen (NASDAQ:ACGN) vs. Tenaya Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TNYA)

Aceragen (NASDAQ:ACGN – Get Free Report) and Tenaya Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TNYA – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, risk, profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

2.9% of Aceragen shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 70.2% of Tenaya Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. 26.5% of Aceragen shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 33.8% of Tenaya Therapeutics shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Aceragen and Tenaya Therapeutics’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Aceragen $4.86 million 0.66 -$23.36 million N/A N/A Tenaya Therapeutics N/A N/A -$123.67 million ($2.23) -1.23

Risk & Volatility

Aceragen has higher revenue and earnings than Tenaya Therapeutics.

Aceragen has a beta of 1.1, suggesting that its share price is 10% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Tenaya Therapeutics has a beta of 2.09, suggesting that its share price is 109% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Aceragen and Tenaya Therapeutics, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Aceragen 0 0 0 0 N/A Tenaya Therapeutics 0 0 5 0 3.00

Tenaya Therapeutics has a consensus price target of $18.00, suggesting a potential upside of 554.55%. Given Tenaya Therapeutics’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Tenaya Therapeutics is more favorable than Aceragen.

Profitability

This table compares Aceragen and Tenaya Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Aceragen N/A -215.27% -53.04% Tenaya Therapeutics N/A -61.16% -53.21%

Summary

Tenaya Therapeutics beats Aceragen on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Aceragen

Aceragen, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of drugs for rare pulmonary and rheumatic diseases in the United States. Its clinical development pipeline includes ACG-701, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial for cystic fibrosis pulmonary exacerbations, as well as for melioidosis; and ACG-801 for farber disease. Aceragen, Inc. has a collaboration and option agreement with Scriptr Global, Inc. to identify, research, and develop gene therapy candidates for the treatment, palliation, diagnosis, or prevention of myotonic dystrophy type 1 and Friedreich's Ataxia. The company was formerly known as Idera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. and changed its name to Aceragen, Inc. in January 2023. Aceragen, Inc. was incorporated in 1989 and is headquartered in Exton, Pennsylvania.

About Tenaya Therapeutics

Tenaya Therapeutics, Inc., a biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and delivers therapies for heart disease in the United States. It develops its products through cellular regeneration, gene therapy, and precision medicine platforms. The company is developing TN-201, a gene therapy for myosin binding protein C3-associated hypertrophic cardiomyopathy; TN-301, a small molecule for heart failure with preserved ejection fraction; and TN-401, a gene therapy for plakophilin 2-associated arrhythmogenic right ventricular cardiomyopathy. It also develops an adeno-associated virus-based gene therapy designed to deliver the dwarf open reading frame gene in the heart for dilated cardiomyopathy; and reprogramming program for cardiac regeneration to replace heart cells lost in patients experiencing heart failure due to prior myocardial infarction. The company was incorporated in 2016 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.

