Critical Review: Citizens Financial Services (NASDAQ:CZFS) vs. Glen Burnie Bancorp (NASDAQ:GLBZ)

Citizens Financial Services (NASDAQ:CZFS – Get Free Report) and Glen Burnie Bancorp (NASDAQ:GLBZ – Get Free Report) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, earnings, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares Citizens Financial Services and Glen Burnie Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get Citizens Financial Services alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Citizens Financial Services 16.88% 13.16% 1.15% Glen Burnie Bancorp 13.09% 11.63% 0.50%

Volatility and Risk

Citizens Financial Services has a beta of 0.31, meaning that its share price is 69% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Glen Burnie Bancorp has a beta of 0.64, meaning that its share price is 36% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Valuation & Earnings

23.2% of Citizens Financial Services shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 4.6% of Glen Burnie Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. 6.3% of Citizens Financial Services shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 15.2% of Glen Burnie Bancorp shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Citizens Financial Services and Glen Burnie Bancorp’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Citizens Financial Services $93.10 million 2.50 $29.06 million $4.55 10.86 Glen Burnie Bancorp $14.07 million 1.36 $1.75 million $0.67 9.91

Citizens Financial Services has higher revenue and earnings than Glen Burnie Bancorp. Glen Burnie Bancorp is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Citizens Financial Services, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings for Citizens Financial Services and Glen Burnie Bancorp, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Citizens Financial Services 0 1 0 0 2.00 Glen Burnie Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A

Dividends

Citizens Financial Services pays an annual dividend of $1.96 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.0%. Glen Burnie Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.40 per share and has a dividend yield of 6.0%. Citizens Financial Services pays out 43.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Glen Burnie Bancorp pays out 59.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Citizens Financial Services has increased its dividend for 3 consecutive years.

Summary

Citizens Financial Services beats Glen Burnie Bancorp on 11 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Citizens Financial Services

(Get Free Report)

Citizens Financial Services, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for First Citizens Community Bank that provides various banking products and services for individual, business, governmental, and institutional customers. The company accepts various deposit products, such as checking, savings, and time deposit accounts. Its loan products include residential, commercial, and agricultural real estate loans; commercial and industrial loans; state and political subdivision loans; and consumer loans, as well as various other specialized financial services. The company also provides professional trust administration, investment management services, estate planning and administration, custody of securities, and individual retirement accounts. In addition, it offers brokerage and financial planning services, as well as assistance in various oil and gas leasing matters; and provides mutual funds, annuities, and health and life insurance products. Citizens Financial Services, Inc. was incorporated in 1984 and is headquartered in Mansfield, Pennsylvania.

About Glen Burnie Bancorp

(Get Free Report)

Glen Burnie Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for The Bank of Glen Burnie that provides commercial and retail banking services to individuals, associations, partnerships, and corporations. The company offers savings accounts, money market deposit accounts, demand deposit accounts, NOW checking accounts, IRA and SEP accounts, and certificates of deposit. It also provides residential and commercial real estate, construction, land acquisition and development, and secured and unsecured commercial loans, as well as consumer instalment lending, such as indirect automobile lending services; and residential first and second mortgage loans, home equity lines of credit, and commercial mortgage loans. In addition, the company offers safe deposit boxes, money orders, night depositories, automated clearinghouse transactions, wire transfers, and automated teller machine (ATM) services, as well as electronic banking services, such as telephone and online banking, bill pay, card management and control, mobile app, merchant source capture, mobile deposit capture, Zelle, etc. Further, it provides treasury services, including wire transfer and ACH services, and debit cards. Additionally, the company engages in the acquisition and disposition of other real estate properties. It serves customers in northern Anne Arundel county and surrounding areas from its main office and branch in Glen Burnie, Maryland; and branch offices in Odenton, Riviera Beach, Crownsville, Severn, Linthicum, and Severna Park, Maryland. The company also operates a remote ATM located in Pasadena, Maryland. Glen Burnie Bancorp was founded in 1949 and is based in Glen Burnie, Maryland.

Receive News & Ratings for Citizens Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citizens Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.