Decred (DCR) Price Hits $13.54 on Exchanges

Decred (DCR) traded 0.4% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on September 25th. Decred has a total market capitalization of $210.11 million and approximately $1.79 million worth of Decred was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Decred has traded up 0.6% against the US dollar. One Decred coin can now be bought for $13.54 or 0.00051491 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Compound (COMP) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $39.43 or 0.00149953 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.53 or 0.00024828 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.04 or 0.00026791 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0547 or 0.00000210 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00003836 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0572 or 0.00000218 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded up 46.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0490 or 0.00000186 BTC.

Decred Coin Profile

Decred (CRYPTO:DCR) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the BLAKE256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 8th, 2016. Decred’s total supply is 15,517,529 coins. The Reddit community for Decred is https://reddit.com/r/decred and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Decred’s official Twitter account is @decredproject and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Decred is decred.org. The official message board for Decred is www.decredmagazine.com.

Buying and Selling Decred

According to CryptoCompare, “Decred (DCR) is a hybrid PoW/PoS blockchain-based cryptocurrency, designed to ensure community involvement, open governance, and sustainable development funding. Stakeholders, or DCR holders, play a pivotal role in determining consensus rules, the blockchain’s evolution, and treasury funds allocation. Block rewards in Decred are split between PoW miners (10%), stakeholders (80%), and the Decred Treasury (10%). Stakeholders can stake their DCR for voting tickets, which grants them the power to vote on rule change proposals and approve PoW miners’ work. The Decred Treasury’s usage is decided via Politeia proposals and voting by live ticket holders. Launched in 2016 by co-founders including Alex and Jake Yocom-Piatt, Decred aims to create a truly decentralized cryptocurrency governed actively by its community.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Decred directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Decred should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Decred using one of the exchanges listed above.

