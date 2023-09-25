DeepOnion Market Cap Reaches $696,876.44 (ONION)

DeepOnion (ONION) traded 20.4% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on September 25th. DeepOnion has a total market capitalization of $696,876.44 and $0.18 worth of DeepOnion was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, DeepOnion has traded down 23.5% against the US dollar. One DeepOnion coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0204 or 0.00000077 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Compound (COMP) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.35 or 0.00149402 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.47 or 0.00051149 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.52 or 0.00024773 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.08 or 0.00026891 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0547 or 0.00000210 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00003859 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0561 or 0.00000213 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded 40.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000012 BTC.

DeepOnion Coin Profile

DeepOnion is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 12th, 2017. DeepOnion’s total supply is 22,932,642 coins and its circulating supply is 22,932,490 coins. DeepOnion’s official website is deeponion.org. DeepOnion’s official Twitter account is @deeponioninfo and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for DeepOnion is https://reddit.com/r/deeponion and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for DeepOnion is deeponion.org/community.

Buying and Selling DeepOnion

According to CryptoCompare, “DeepOnion is a cryptocurrency that uses of the X13 proof of work (PoW) consensus as well as proof of stake (PoS). It is natively integrated with the TOR network and always starts with TOR network. Out of the 90% premine, 70% will be air-dropped to community, 20% will be used for bounties, rewards and other promotions, and about 10% will be reserved for the dev team.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeepOnion directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DeepOnion should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DeepOnion using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

