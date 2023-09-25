DiaMedica Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DMAC) Stock Price Down 8.6%

DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DMAC – Get Free Report) shares traded down 8.6% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $2.50 and last traded at $2.56. 183,312 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 113% from the average session volume of 85,998 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.80.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Oppenheimer upgraded DiaMedica Therapeutics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $7.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 22nd.

Get DiaMedica Therapeutics alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on DiaMedica Therapeutics

DiaMedica Therapeutics Stock Performance

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $3.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.69. The company has a market cap of $97.15 million, a P/E ratio of -4.13 and a beta of 1.91.

DiaMedica Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DMAC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by $0.06. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc. will post -0.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of DiaMedica Therapeutics

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in DiaMedica Therapeutics by 108.3% in the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 20,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 10,837 shares during the last quarter. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC lifted its position in DiaMedica Therapeutics by 73.5% in the first quarter. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC now owns 25,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 10,635 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC lifted its position in DiaMedica Therapeutics by 344.6% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 9,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 7,596 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its position in DiaMedica Therapeutics by 93.8% in the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 34,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 16,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in DiaMedica Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Institutional investors own 6.42% of the company’s stock.

About DiaMedica Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops treatments for neurological and kidney diseases. The company's lead drug candidate is DM199, a recombinant human tissue kallikrein-1 protein, which is in Phase 2 REDUX trial for the treatment of patients with moderate or severe chronic kidney disease caused by Type I or Type II diabetes; and Phase 2/3 REMEDY2 trials for the treatment of patients with acute ischemic stroke.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for DiaMedica Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DiaMedica Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.