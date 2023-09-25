Drägerwerk AG & Co. KGaA (ETR:DRW3) Shares Down 1.9%

Drägerwerk AG & Co. KGaA (ETR:DRW3 – Get Free Report) traded down 1.9% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as €43.65 ($46.44) and last traded at €43.80 ($46.60). 6,379 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 81% from the average session volume of 33,804 shares. The stock had previously closed at €44.65 ($47.50).

Drägerwerk AG & Co. KGaA Trading Down 1.9 %

The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.18. The company’s fifty day moving average is €45.29 and its 200-day moving average is €44.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $376.68 million, a P/E ratio of 20.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of -0.08.

Drägerwerk AG & Co. KGaA Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Drägerwerk AG & Co KGaA operates as a medical and safety technology company in Europe, the Americas, Africa, Asia, and Australia. It develops, produces, and markets system solutions, equipment, and services for acute point of care, including emergency care, perioperative care, critical care, and perinatal care.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Drägerwerk AG & Co. KGaA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Drägerwerk AG & Co. KGaA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.