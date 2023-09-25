DTF Tax-Free Income 2028 Term Fund Inc. (NYSE:DTF) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.03

DTF Tax-Free Income 2028 Term Fund Inc. (NYSE:DTF – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, September 25th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be given a dividend of 0.0325 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $0.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.65%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 14th.

DTF Tax-Free Income 2028 Term Fund Trading Down 1.3 %

NYSE:DTF traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $10.69. 4,914 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,534. DTF Tax-Free Income 2028 Term Fund has a twelve month low of $10.53 and a twelve month high of $11.73. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $10.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.90.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in DTF Tax-Free Income 2028 Term Fund by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 15,877 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $173,000 after acquiring an additional 902 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in DTF Tax-Free Income 2028 Term Fund by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 28,211 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $366,000 after acquiring an additional 1,963 shares during the period. Almitas Capital LLC acquired a new position in DTF Tax-Free Income 2028 Term Fund during the 4th quarter worth $66,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in DTF Tax-Free Income 2028 Term Fund during the 4th quarter worth $132,000. Finally, City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in DTF Tax-Free Income 2028 Term Fund during the 1st quarter worth $1,678,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.40% of the company’s stock.

DTF Tax-Free Income 2028 Term Fund Company Profile

DTF Tax-Free Income 2028 Term Fund Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Virtus Investment Partners, Inc The fund is managed by Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co It invests primarily in a diversified portfolio of investment grade tax-exempt utility obligations. The fund invests in various sectors, such as water and sewer, electric utilities, prerefunded utilities, pollution control, and nonutilities.

