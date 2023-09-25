Duos Technologies Group (DUOT) and The Competition Head to Head Survey

Duos Technologies Group (NASDAQ:DUOT – Get Free Report) is one of 417 publicly-traded companies in the “Prepackaged software” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its peers? We will compare Duos Technologies Group to similar companies based on the strength of its risk, institutional ownership, valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends, profitability and earnings.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings for Duos Technologies Group and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.

Get Duos Technologies Group alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Duos Technologies Group 0 0 0 0 N/A Duos Technologies Group Competitors 1984 13208 26838 670 2.61

As a group, “Prepackaged software” companies have a potential upside of 16.97%. Given Duos Technologies Group’s peers higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Duos Technologies Group has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Duos Technologies Group $15.01 million -$6.86 million -4.50 Duos Technologies Group Competitors $2.01 billion $228.04 million -12.62

This table compares Duos Technologies Group and its peers gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Duos Technologies Group’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than Duos Technologies Group. Duos Technologies Group is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares Duos Technologies Group and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Duos Technologies Group -55.74% -183.68% -57.40% Duos Technologies Group Competitors -83.41% -144.97% -10.46%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

32.5% of Duos Technologies Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 53.7% of shares of all “Prepackaged software” companies are owned by institutional investors. 4.3% of Duos Technologies Group shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 18.8% of shares of all “Prepackaged software” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk and Volatility

Duos Technologies Group has a beta of 1.04, suggesting that its stock price is 4% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Duos Technologies Group’s peers have a beta of 0.32, suggesting that their average stock price is 68% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Duos Technologies Group peers beat Duos Technologies Group on 7 of the 10 factors compared.

Duos Technologies Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Duos Technologies Group, Inc. designs, develops, deploys, and operates intelligent technology solutions in North America. Its solutions include Centraco, an enterprise information management software platform; and truevue360, an integrated platform to develop and deploy artificial intelligence algorithms, including machine learning, computer vision, object detection, and deep neural network-based processing for real-time applications; and Praesidium, a middleware platform solution to manage various image capture devices and some sensors for input into the Centraco software. The company's proprietary applications include Railcar Inspection Portal for the automated inspection of trains while they are in transit. It also develops Automated Logistics Information Systems, which automates gatehouse operations, as well as develops solutions for rail, trucking, aviation, and other vehicle-based processes. In addition, the company provides consulting and auditing; software licensing with optional hardware; and training services. The company operates its services under Duostech Brand. Duos Technologies Group, Inc. is headquartered in Jacksonville, Florida.

Receive News & Ratings for Duos Technologies Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duos Technologies Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.