Ecopetrol Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NYSE:EC)

Ecopetrol S.A. (NYSE:EC – Get Free Report) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Monday. Stock traders bought 8,691 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 1,215% compared to the average daily volume of 661 call options.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
EC has been the subject of several research reports. Citigroup lowered shares of Ecopetrol from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $12.50 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Ecopetrol in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Ecopetrol from $12.50 to $13.90 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 18th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Ecopetrol in a research report on Thursday. They set an “underperform” rating and a $11.20 price target for the company. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Ecopetrol in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $11.50 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.35.
View Our Latest Report on Ecopetrol
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ecopetrol
Ecopetrol Stock Performance
NYSE EC traded up $0.09 on Monday, reaching $12.66. 3,406,748 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,983,487. Ecopetrol has a one year low of $8.59 and a one year high of $13.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.03 billion, a PE ratio of 4.56 and a beta of 1.46. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00.
Ecopetrol (NYSE:EC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The oil and gas company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by ($0.08). Ecopetrol had a return on equity of 10.34% and a net margin of 16.74%. The firm had revenue of $7.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.95 billion. Analysts expect that Ecopetrol will post 2.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Ecopetrol Company Profile
Ecopetrol SA operates as an integrated energy company. The company operates through four segments: Exploration and Production; Transport and Logistics; Refining, Petrochemical and Biofuels; and Electric Power Transmission and Toll Roads Concessions. It engages in the exploration and production of oil and gas; transportation of crude oil, motor fuels, fuel oil, and other refined products, including diesel, jet, and biofuels; processing and refining crude oil; distribution of natural gas and LPG; sale of refined and petrochemical products; supplying of electric power transmission services; design, development, construction, operation, and maintenance of road and energy infrastructure projects; and supplying of information technology and telecommunications services.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Ecopetrol
- Bank Stocks – Best Bank Stocks to Invest In
- 2 Must-Have Silicon Companies That Don’t Make Microchips
- Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC) What You Need to Know
- Small Caps That Have Priced In A Hard Landing For Big Upside
- How to Effectively Use the MarketBeat Ratings Screener
- This May Have Ended Alibaba’s Winter, But Is It Time To Buy?
Receive News & Ratings for Ecopetrol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ecopetrol and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.